Lawrence Township Police have charged three people with various drug offenses including intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after a traffic stop on Monday evening.
According to the police report, a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation was conducted on Putty Road/Turkey Hill Road in Lawrence Township near Olanta. The driver was identified as Dusty McGary, 54, of Madera. His passengers were identified at Tad Polites, 37, of Clearfield, and Cheyenne Sacolic, 21, of Fallentimber.
Through the course of investigation, it was found that Polites was wanted through State Parole. Upon taking Polites into custody, suspected drug paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle.
Through consent to search the vehicle, officers located approximately 1/2 of an ounce of crystal methamphetamine under the seat where Polites was seated, and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle.
It was later determined that Polites was selling the controlled substance with Sacolic.
Polites was housed in Clearfield County Jail on a parole warrant and new charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia will be filed in District Court.
Charges were filed on Sacolic for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were also filed.
McGary was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearings for all three are to be scheduled in the near future.