Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Sept. 16 at 4:10 a.m., Lawrence Township police responded to a report of an individual laying in the Old Town Road Dairy parking lot. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered Emily Smith, 24, of Clearfield laying on the ground in the fetal position. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Smith was highly intoxicated. Smith was then transported to her residence. A non-traffic citation was filed.

———

Police investigated an assault that occurred at the Clearfield Junior Senior High School on Sept. 16 at 7:40 a.m. As a result, a 15-year-old female was arrested.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

A crash occurred on Tuesday as a 2014 Ford, driven by a 55-year-old male of Harrisburg, was traveling east on Sykesville-Troutville Road. A deer entered the highway from the north side of the road and ran directly into the left front fender. Moderate damage was sustained to the left front fender and bumper. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was driven from the scene.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

