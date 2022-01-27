Lawrence Township Police
A Clearfield man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Officers report Timothy S. Hook, 21, of Clearfield was hurt when a vehicle he was driving was struck by vehicle driven by Gabrielle E. Reffett, 23, of Clearfield at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Woodland Road.
Reffett failed to stop for a steady red light as she was coming down the off ramp and struck Hook’s vehicle that was proceeding east on U.S. Route 322.
Hook sustained injuries of unknown severity. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS. Reffett will be cited at Clearfield District Court for several violations of the vehicle code.
A 29-year-old Clearfield woman reported the theft of her purse on Wednesday. Officers were notified a purse was found at a business off state Route 879, the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Officers asked the woman to meet them at the business and the purse was returned to her. An investigation into who took the purse continues.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 25 at 8:18 p.m. on North Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a retail theft at Sheetz. An unknown person entered the store and concealed a Hershey bar in his coat and then passed the point of sale without paying for the item. The suspect fled the scene traveling in an unknown direction.
———
On Jan. 23 at 4:23 p.m. on SR 729/Grandview Road north of McCulley Road in Lumber City Borough, a 2002 Honda Civic Del Sol driven by Shelby L. Robison, 18, of Curwensville was traveling south on a downhill section when the driver lost control on the snow-covered roads, crossed the northbound lane and then back across the southbound lane onto the right shoulder into a tree stump. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 19 at 11:08 a.m. on Loch Lomond Road/N. Richard Street in Rush Township, Centre County, Jared Albright, 19, of Osceola Mills was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Jan. 15 at 11:45 p.m. on Crossroads Boulevard in Bigler Township, two females were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Both had apparent minor injuries. Lauren Peachman, 37, of Irvona and Sandra Fox-Dimmick, 55, of Houtzdale were both cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Jan. 24 at 8:16 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Covington Township, a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by John A. Potteiger, 58, of Morrisdale was traveling south and negotiating a right hand curve when he slid off the snow covered roadway and struck a tree. Potteiger left the scene of the crash and was located a short distance away passed out along the roadway. Potteiger was arrested for DUI. He was not injured in the crash.
———
On Jan. 26 at 8:19 p.m. on Main Street in Bigler Township, troopers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated female attempting to leave in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the 59-year-old Irvona female was contacted inside her vehicle and was determined to be under the influence and arrested for DUI.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 25 at 12:32 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 108.3 in Pine Township, Clearfield County, a 2019 Volvo VNL 760 driven by Shu Yun Wang, 59, of Surrey, BC, was traveling west in the right lane when he lost control on the wet roadway, traveled across the roadway, spun 180 degrees through the snow off of the side of the road and overturned against trees on its right side. Wang was not injured. PSP were assisted by Lawrence Township VFC and Penfield VFC.