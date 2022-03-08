MORRISDALE — More than 180 student musicians will traverse the halls of West Branch High School this weekend for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region III Band Festival.
The festival was unable to be held in-person last year due to pandemic-related restrictions. Region III spans across 11 counties.
The student musicals arrive Friday for in-person rehearsals, according to West Branch Director of Bands Lance Jones. There will be no in-person performance audience, but the performance will be streamed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Jones.
Jones expressed excitement for the musical event.
“I’m really excited for the kids,” Jones said. “These students have lost and sacrificed a lot in the last few years… It’s unfortunate that we’re not able to share it in person, but I am really excited for the kids to be together, to make music together in one place again.”
Earlier this year, West Branch student musicians participated in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 4 Band Festival, which was held at Curwensville Area High School and was a hybrid event. Day one was virtual, and day two was in-person.
The pandemic created some uncertainties when planning for this weekend’s region band festival.
“I’ve known that I was going to be hosting here at West Branch for a couple years,” Jones said. “Of course, I wasn’t planning on hosting during a pandemic, but we, from the beginning of the year, have been working on safety precautions.”
Students will be wearing masks as part of safety precautions. There is a special mask for players with mouthpieces. Players will also have bell covers for the ends of their instruments.
Jones noted planning for the event is a large-scale endeavor. “It’s a really big undertaking to host a festival of this size, but I’ve had a lot of help from within my district and community,” he said.
Maintenance staff, administrators and cafeteria staff all assisted with the process.
“It’s been an all hands on deck situation,” Jones said. “It’s really made me proud to see the West Branch music community come together and help make this happen.”