CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp announced at its recent meeting it is preparing to utilize state funding it received for a pilot Streetscape project.
In March, it was announced the state Commonwealth Funding Authority had approved $525,000 to be awarded to Curwensville Borough for streetscape improvements. The borough applied for funding on behalf of CRDC.
Chairman Hildred Rowles reported recently that all documents associated with the funding have been signed and the project engineer, Stahl Sheaffer Engineering Inc., is working on the design that would upgrade one block of State Street between Walnut and Thompson streets.
Rowles said currently, CRDC is exploring options for interim financing to allow bills for the upcoming work associated with the streetscape can be paid until the grant funding is disbursed from CFA.
Late in 2022, CRDC met with federal and state legislators to request support for the streetscape project.
At that meeting, CRDC members presented a case for the upgrades to streets, sidewalks, lighting and curbing the project could bring to State Street between Ridge and Bloomington avenues. Several told the legislators they believe the upgrade is what is needed to revitalize the borough and make traveling or walking through the downtown safer for residents and more appealing to both residents and visitors.
They said the community has been very supportive of the project, noting more than $100,000 was raised several years ago for grant application fees, engineering and other costs associated with the Streetscape that are not covered under grant funding.
Residents have also supported a number of CRDC-led projects including the recent addition of an inclusive playground and a canoe launch at Irvin Park and several smaller projects at Bilger’s Rocks and Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
They also discussed upcoming proposed projects including adding loops and connecting paths from Irvin Park and the Anderson Creek valley to existing Rails to Trails and other established recreation paths.