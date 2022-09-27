Plans to move forward with recreating Treasure Lake Ski Lodge will continue thanks to a $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program.
Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved authorizing Clearfield County to serve as the conduit for Treasure Lake Ski Lodge LLC to “develop and resurrect” the current dilapidated facility.
Krissy Gasbarre, Benjamin Vrobel, Dom Varacallo, Dr. Matt Varacallo and Dr. Chris Varacallo formed a partnership and purchased the property for $150,000 with plans of reopening.
Their goal is to tear down the existing structure, regrade the property and place a 5,200-square-foot rustic contemporary building with a raised deck. Plans include building a two-story structure to include a restaurant, event hosting and both indoor and outdoor seating.
If all goes as planned, the group hopes to open the new ski lodge by fall of 2023 or spring of 2024.
“They want to make the ski lodge an important part of Clearfield County,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “Many people enjoyed the ski lodge in the past. It was a real nice alternative (to the larger ski resorts) for folks in the area who enjoy that activity. We are pleased to help.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said the building is “too far gone” to be salvaged. “It will be razed and a new one will be created.”
Commissioner Tony Scotto said he hopes the facility revive tourism opportunities in the area.
Commissioners said the grant is a matching grant, with Treasure Lake Ski Lodge LLC proving the $1 million match through financing and other sources.