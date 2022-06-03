IRVONA — A date has been set to dedicate the new bridge on Irvona’s Hopkins Street.
Thursday, Irvona Borough Council heard resident Donna Morrison report the date and time have been set to consecrate the span over North Witmer Run. The ceremony will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.
Morrison told council recently that she has been working with the office of state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73, Clearfield/Cambria counties, to have the new bridge serve as a memorial to U.S. Army Pfc. Lynn Ladelle Stephenson, a former borough resident, who was killed in action at the age of 23 in South Vietnam in May 1969.
Morrison said details are coming together for the dedication. Mayor John Cramer will serve as the master of ceremonies. “Some of (Stephenson’s) family will be attending,” she told council.
Irvona’s Heritage Committee will be selling chances for a raffle Sunday at the Irvona Fire Co.’s car show to raise funds needed to purchase the signs with Stephenson’s name that will be placed at both entrances to the bridge. She said the cost is nearly $900.
At council’s April meeting, Morrison reported she was told by a representative from Sankey’s office that she needed letters of support from both the borough and Beccaria Township to be presented to the state Department of Transportation before the bridge could be named for Stephenson. Those letters have been secured, she said Thursday.