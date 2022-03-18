The Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is continuing to move ahead with establishing an aviation awareness day.
The event is tentatively set as Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport, 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield.
Members approved the event last month with the purpose of establishing a message about how important a municipal airport is to the community.
Chairman David Schultz told the authority at Wednesday’s business meeting he is working on setting up presenters and displays. “This will not be an air show. It is an aviation awareness day. We want to bring the community up-to-speed on the airport,” he explained.
Secretary Harvey Haag said he had spoken with the Experimental Aircraft Association and its members are willing to host a pancake breakfast that morning. He said they are also considering arranging a Young Eagles event but may not be able to do so because the volunteers that conduct the event will be needed at the pancake breakfast.
Schultz told members at February’s meeting he had spoken with Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass who encouraged the authority to host an event designed to build consciousness about the airport’s facilities and the impact of the airport on the local community.