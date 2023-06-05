HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale Revitalization Association’s Street Market Committee has been planning the third annual street market and rummage sale set for later this month.
This year, the rummage sale will be held at the Houtzdale Fire Hall on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. The hours both days are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HRA will accept donations for the rummage sale on Wednesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Houtzdale Fire Hall, 601 Good St., Houtzdale. Donations of household items, toys, hand tools, garden tools, books, holiday decorations, jewelry will be accepted. HRA is unable to accept furniture, clothing or electronics.
The street market will be held Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street. It will be held adjacent to the rummage sale at the firehall. Shoppers will easily be able to shop at both locations. Some featured vendors who have confirmed to date will be selling items such as sports cards, handmade doll clothes, crafts, candles and Lions Club brooms. In addition CenClear will have a table with free children’s activities and the Houtzdale Ministerium will be serving free donuts, coffee and hotdogs to shoppers.
Spaces are still available for street market vendors. Anyone interested in setting up at the street market should call John Berenbrok at 814-592-9068 or email HRA at hdalepa1870@gmail.com for an application.
The cost is $15 for a spot on Main Street. The student rate is $5 for those age 18 and younger. The committee said spaces may be used to sell crafts, set up a mini yard sale, share information about an organization, do demonstrations or provide educational materials.
HRA will have a table set up with information about its activities, Discover Houtzdale brochures. It will be selling Houtzdale t-shirts and various other items.