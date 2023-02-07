Penelec will be performing a planned power outage today, Feb. 8 from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to upgrade equipment to enhance reliability. Another planned outage could potentially also take place Feb. 13.
Impacted areas includes multiple streets and roads parallel and adjacent to Park Avenue, Richard Street, Cumberland Street, Chester Street, S 5th Street, S 6th Street, Cambria Drive, Krebs Highway, Park Ave Extension, and Ogden Avenue in Clearfield.
Any seniors who are impacted and need a place to go, they can visit the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Senior Center at 103 N Front St., Clearfield or the Dimeling Senior Residence in Clearfield. Seniors who need a meal can call the agency at (814) 765-2696 to have a meal delivered to the center.
Others impacted may visit the Clearfield Fire Hall on Cherry Street in Clearfield. Call (814) 765-7817 to make arrangements.