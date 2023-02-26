Residents and local businesses are reminded that Penelec will be performing a planned outage on Wednesday, March 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace equipment for enhanced circuit reliability. This will affect 568 Clearfield customers in the following areas:
- S. 4th Street
- S. 5th Street
- S. 6th Street
- S. 8th Street
- State Route 153 / Park Avenue
- Park Ave Extension
- Glen Richey Highway
- Ogden Avenue
- Krebs Highway
- Arnold Avenue
In the event of unforeseen emergency or inclement weather, the planned outage would be rescheduled for the same timeframe on Tuesday, March 7.
Seniors who are impacted and need a place to go can visit the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Senior Center at 103 N. Front St. in Clearfield or the Dimeling Senior Residence in Clearfield. Seniors who need a meal can call the agency at (814) 765-2696 to have a meal delivered to the center.
Others impacted may visit Trinity United Methodist Church. Their free lunch program, which is offered each Wednesday, will be available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.