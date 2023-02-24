Pine Township Supervisors are continuing the mission to improve cell phone service for residents.
At the board’s recent meeting, Gary Bowser, a former supervisor reported he is working with the Clearfield County Commissioners with the hopes of developing a survey for residents to report on service availability throughout the township.
“I am hoping there will be a lot of residents who will come out and participate in this,” Bowser told the supervisors.
Bowser reported he has been in contact with Verizon officials to report on his findings in regards to a lack of service in what he believes is much of the township.
“One day there was service. The next day it was gone. Verizon tells me they are looking into it,” Bowser told the supervisors.
Bowser said he would keep the supervisors apprised of the situation and any new information he receives either from the commissioners or Verizon.
Chairman Dave Johnson reported he has received information about spraying to kill spongy moth larvae.
He said residents who are interested in having their property treated should contact him at 814-577-2897.
He said the spraying works best if the larvae are not too old. “There is a little time to spray when it is effective. We want the tree’s foliage not to be too full. You need to get the larvae treated while they are still small.”
The board also named Bowser as the deputy emergency management coordinator for the township and reported a letter was received from the Moshannon State Bureau of Forestry reporting a fish habitat structure will be constructed on Lick Run.