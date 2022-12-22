Pine Township Supervisors supported a resident’s request for tools to help improve motor vehicle traffic safety.
At the board’s recent meeting, resident Laura Hamm asked the supervisors for assistance in having a traffic mirror installed along state Route 153 near Johnson’s Nursery. She asked the mirror be installed at an angle to capture traffic approaching from the the north.
Board Chairman Dave Johnson said the road is a state highway and the township has no jurisdiction over it. He offered to contact the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Municipal Services for help. The township will also send a letter of support for the mirror.
The board also adopted the 2023 budget with no tax increase.
The spending plan, a combination of both the general and state road funds, is balanced. Next year’s income and expenses are expected to be $54,053.
Johnson who also serves as the township’s emergency management coordinator reported on a recent meeting he attended that established teams and provided details on an upcoming field exercise for emergency management.
The board set Monday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. as the day and time for the board’s annual reorganizational meeting.