Pine Township Supervisors’ Chairman Dave Johnson told the board at its recent meeting that he is feeling hopeful about a funding application for Greenwood Road.
Recently both Pine and Pike townships submitted a joint application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for multimodal transportation requesting funding to improve drainage and stormwater systems, and pave a section of Greenwood Road where homes and camps are located.
“DCED questions pertained to the grant request. We got pretty much everything resolved,” Johnson told the board.
Last year, Pine township submitted an application to DCED for a project on the highway with a larger scope of work. That application was denied, but information provided to the township stated DCED believed the project was worthwhile.
According to information on DCED’s website, the Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.
The townships requested $702,000 — the cost of an estimate prepared by the state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services.
Johnson reported there are a number of potholes on the highway that should be prepared before winter. “They need to be filled with stone so that we have a good start for winter plowing,” he explained.
The supervisors authorized purchasing 10 tons of 2RC for road maintenance and repairs.
The board also approved cleaning several storm water pipes along the road.