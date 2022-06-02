Pine Township Supervisors approved trying once again to obtain grant funding to improve Greenwood Road.
The board approved submitting an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for multimodal transportation funding to improve drainage and stormwater systems, and pave a section of Greenwood Road where homes and camps are located. The application fee is $100.
Last year, the township submitted an application to DCED for a project on the highway with a larger scope of work. That application was denied but information provided to the township stated DCED believed the project was worthwhile.
According to information on DCED’s website, the Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.
The township will request $702,000 — the cost of an estimate prepared by the state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services.
Chairman Dave Johnson said the project has a 30 percent match; however, financially distressed communities can request DCED waive the match.
“We are allowed to ask forgiveness,” he told the board.
Supervisors will also inquire of Pike Township Supervisors whether its board is interested in participating in the project since the Greenwood Road also continues into Pike Township.
Johnson said the application may be looked upon more favorably by DCED if more than one municipality makes the request.
Staying with Greenwood Road, Johnson reported Union Township’s road crew recently performed some work on the highway. “They did a really good job given the condition the road is in.”
He said culverts on the road need to be replaced. The project will take place June 20-27, weather permitting. A section of the road north of Bear and Cub Run roads will be closed during the work.
Signs will be posted advising drivers they would be unable to access U.S. Route 322 from Greenwood Road during the time the work is being done.