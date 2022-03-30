Pine Township Supervisors recently approved securing quotes for upgrade to improve the condition of Greenwood Road.
Chairman David Johnson reported state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services Specialist Shawn Agouti recently examined the road between the Pike Township line and Bloom Road to come up with solutions.
One estimated at $80,000 is likely too costly, Johnson said. It would add six inches of driving surface aggregate and compacted. The road would also be crowned to encourage the water to run off.
“That option may be too expensive,” Johnson said.
The board authorized seeking prices to replace pipes to carry storm water runoff along the highway.
“Six pipes need to be replaced,” he explained, adding the culverts also need to be opened so that the water can be channeled away from the road into the ditches.
Three 60-foot pipes and three 40-foot pipes are needed. “It won’t improve the road or fill potholes but over the long run we will get benefits from the work.
Because the estimate from Agosti does not meet the threshold that would require the township to advertise for bids for the work, Johnson said he would seek three quotes for the project.
“Then the board will have a better idea of how much it will cost and how much we have to do a road project. It’s very frustrating that we don’t have funds to do the project the way it should be done.
In a related matter, the supervisors reported the township received $14,020 in liquid fuels funds and road turnback allocations.