Pine Township Supervisors discussed coming road improvement projects at Wednesday’s meeting.
Chairman Dave Johnson told the board, “We are making no decisions tonight. This is just food for thought.”
Johnson reported both Anderson Creek and Oslong roads are in good condition and need little to no maintenance this year.
Greenwood Road has five culvert pipes that need to be replaced, he noted. “I would like to see us do this if we can this year,” he said.
The township also has a large amount of stone left from another project Johnson said, and it can be utilized under the pipes.
Johnson said the township has two options for resurfacing Greenwood Road but noted one is not as feasible because of the cost.
Driving surface aggregate could be installed in the residential area of the highway at a cost of approximately $20,000 per 1,000 feet of road surface. Johnson said there is approximately 4,000 feet of road from the Pike Township line to Bloom Road that needs to be topped at an approximate cost of $100,000.
He said the project could be broken into sections if the other supervisors believe DSA is the best option.
The township could also tar and chip the same section at a cost of $40,000.
He said he would contact Shawn Agosti of the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Municipal Services about doing an examination of the road to help determine which of the two options would better serve the township.
Additional information will be presented at the supervisors’ March 23 meeting.