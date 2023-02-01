Pine Township Supervisors approved pursuing the possibility of remedying poor to nonexistent cell phone service in the township.
Chairman Dave Johnson said following the board’s recent meeting, former supervisor and Resident Gary Bowser has been working on the issue by contacting various Verizon representatives, including the New York chairman and chief executive officer.
Bowser told the supervisors Verizon has offered to send an engineer to evaluate the service on Greenwood Road and will copy the township on the findings.
Johnson said, “Although we can see the cell towers in close proximity to the houses in the township, many residents who have Verizon have no signal and cannot use their phones within the township at all. The township has terrible service and although we have asked for a 5G network, nothing has been done. We are, however, being charged the same bill as customers who can use the service.”
He said Bowser has taken the lead on the project by contacting Verizon and noted the board appreciates his work.
He said supervisors also discussed the possibility of getting the township’s solicitor involved and exploring a class action lawsuit.