Pine Township Supervisors approved submitting another joint request to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for funding to upgrade Greenwood Road.
Chairman Dave Johnson told The Progress, the township is preparing an application on behalf of both Pine and Pike townships collaboratively requesting $1.499,497 to pave the highway.
Earlier this year both township’s joint request for DCED’s multimodal transportation funds was awarded $750,000 of the $2.2 million it requested to pave the entirety of the road that spans both townships and upgrade the highway’s stormwater drainage system.
“We are requesting the remaining funds to pay for the project since we received only a portion of the original grant request,” Johnson said.
In a related matter, the township approved the purchase of 500 pounds of asphalt repair for repairs and maintenance to Greenwood Road. The materials will be applied by the township supervisors and employees.
Pike Township was requested to apply additional stone from Pine Township’s stone supply to repair Greenwood Road. Johnson reported a section of the road over a drainage pipe is sinking and needs to be filled in.
In other business, the board reviewed a request to release a bond for Greenwood Road from Smith Timbering. The check for $11,040 was returned to the company.