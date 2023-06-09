At its meeting last month, Pine Township Supervisors approved a plan to upgrade a section of Greenwood Road as a cooperative project.
This week, it was Pike Township Supervisors’ turn to approve two applications for funding to help improve the highway located in both municipalities.
With unanimous votes, applications requesting funds to better a section of Greenwood Road were approved by the board. They will be submitted to the state Department of Transportation’s multimodal transportation program requesting $1.4 million and the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road program asking for a yet-to-be specified amount for stone for the highway.
Supervisor Mark Collins said the highway has a watershed on either side of it in the section targeted for improvement, so it is a good candidate for DGLV funding.
A cooperative application submitted by both townships to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s multimodal fund was recently awarded $750,000. The grant will be used to pave a section of Greenwood Road located in both municipalities.
Pine Township’s Chairman Dave Johnson said the joint application to CCCD was recommended by Collins.
“Our board of supervisors agrees with this effort and unanimously approved a resolution supporting it,” Johnson said.
Pine Township also appointed Collins to execute all documents associated with the grant request on behalf of both townships.
Pike Township recently made repairs to a section of Greenwood Road by restoring the road’s crown, clearing the water runoff issues and filling potholes.
Pike Township Supervisors also authorized submitting a request for multimodal funding to improve a section of Bloomington Avenue Extension. If the request for $622,190 is approved, the funding would be used to improve the road’s base and wearing course.