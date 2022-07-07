CURWENSVILLE — Much of Pike Township Supervisors’ meeting Wednesday centered on getting a small percentage of residents to clean up junk on their properties.
Chairman Mark Collins told the board several property owners have ongoing issues with cleaning up their properties.
Earlier this year, a number of residents attended the supervisors’ meeting to complain about a Bloomington property where approximately 250 inoperable vehicles are being stored along with trash piles. Burning of the trash is also taking place, they said.
He suggested sending letters to each of them giving a set amount of days to remove the junk from their properties.
“I would like to send them each a letter and a copy of the township’s junk regulation ordinance. Then if they don’t clean up, we can look at having a code enforcement officer take over,” Collins said.
Supervisors adopted a resolution establishing a notice of ordinance violations that will be sent to residents who fail to follow the township’s ordinance.
The notice, prepared by township Solicitor Heather Bozovich, that will be sent out states the recipient is in violation of the township’s junk and junkyard ordinance and sets a number of days the resident has to correct the infraction.
It also states if the recipient fails to take action, the township can seek penalties by filing a complaint requesting summary proceedings take place at the local district magisterial court.
The communication also notes fines and court costs can be assessed under the ordinance and those that fail to pay can be incarcerated.