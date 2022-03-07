CURWENSVILLE —Pike Township Supervisors adopted a junk ordinance at its recent meeting.
The vote to formally approve the law, drafted by township Solicitor Heather Bozovich, prohibits the accumulation and storage of abandoned motor vehicles on private and public property and provides penalties for the violation of the ordinance. The measure was adopted unanimously by Supervisors Pat Morgan, Mark Collins and Mark Kelly.
The ordinance is able to be enforced by any person, board or business selected by the supervisors to work on the township’s behalf.
Residents from the Bloomington section of Pike Township attended the supervisors’ February meeting to express concerns about vehicles and debris on property there.
Concerns were also reported during the meeting about a similar property on Mays road where a resident has 50 inoperable vehicles.
Residents speaking at the meeting reported their concern that the condition of the property is bringing down the value of all the homes in the area. They provided aerial photos that showed 225 vehicles on one section of the property and another 25 vehicles on another section.
They said there is also trash piled up on the property and burning is taking place.
Township Secretary Ashley Pritchard said those speaking said they believe the owner has been given numerous opportunities to clean up the mess and would like the township to intervene.
In a related matter, the board tabled a resolution setting fees for a license to create and operate a junk yard in the township.
The supervisors also announced the township received its 2022 liquid fuels allocation of $191,065.
It also approved creating a township website and said various township roads can be used for the Endless Mountains Adventure Race.