CURWENSVILLE — Several residents of the Bloomington section of Pike Township again appealed to the board of supervisors at its recent meeting to remove junk vehicles on several properties.
Inoperable vehicles and other debris are attracting rats, skunks and other vermin, they said.
Several times this year, the board has heard complaints about the number of vehicles on properties there.
Chairman Mark Collins told the residents he is aware of the situation and has given the owners several warnings. For a time, they were taking the vehicles away, but recently that stopped.
“They were given time to get the vehicles out, but were told not to stop,” Collins said.
Collins said since work to move the vehicles has halted, the owners will be sent a letter stating they are in violation of the township’s junk vehicle ordinance that was adopted in July.
Included with the letter will be a notice of ordinance violations. The notice, prepared by township Solicitor Heather Bozovich, states the recipient is in violation of the township’s junk and junkyard ordinance and sets a number of days the resident has to correct the infraction.
It also states if the recipient fails to take action, the township can seek penalties by filing a complaint requesting summary proceedings take place at the local district magisterial court.
The communication also notes fines and court costs can be assessed under the ordinance and those that fail to pay can be incarcerated.
“I want to see this be cleaned up as badly as you do,” Collins said.
“We are working on it. It is a process,” Supervisor Pat Morgan said.