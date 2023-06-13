CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors are continuing to crack down on residents who are not cleaning up their properties.
Chairman Mark Collins said although he has spoken with the Bloomington Hill property owners and they promised to rectify the situation, it has not happened. Collins said he has received a number of complaints from the neighbors about the property’s appearance and residents have attended past supervisors’ meetings to complain about the state of the property.
Collins said the owner is past the 90-day deadline the local district magisterial judge gave them to clean up the property following a hearing.
“I stopped and spoke with the owners. I told them we are over all the junk. The neighbors don’t want to see it cost the township money,” he explained.
Secretary/Treasurer Ashley Pritchard said she believes the township has two choices — hire a company to clean up the property and then bill the property’s owners; or hire a code enforcement officer and let them supervise the process to get the property cleaned up.
Supervisor Pat Morgan suggested supervisors speak with Solicitor Heather Bozovich to determine the best option to get the situation rectified.
The board voted to contact Bozovich for advice. “We’re not playing around anymore,” Collins said.