CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors approved requesting a speed limit reduction study on a section of state Route 879.
At the board’s recent meeting, Secretary Ashley Pritchard said the township had received a request from a resident living near the township/borough line asking the 45 mph limit be lowered to 35 mph.
“The resident asked if the speed limit could be reduced 10 miles an hour because of the difficulties he is having pulling out of his driveway onto SR 879,” Pritchard said.
The route is state-owned, so decisions about changes in the speed limit would be made by officials from the state Dept. of Transportation.
Supervisor Pat Morgan said he believes the limit should be lowered in the area between the borough/township line and Aletta’s Farm Market because of the number of business and residential driveways, the curving nature of much of the highway, creating issues with visibility for drivers traveling the road.
Supervisors approved requesting PennDOT conduct the study as soon as possible.