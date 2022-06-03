CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township supervisors authorized joining with Pine Township to request funding for Greenwood Road.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman Mark Collins said he received a request to unite with the municipality on a grant application to be submitted to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for multimodal transportation funding.
The grant will request monies to be used for storm water drainage systems and to build a base and pave the dirt highway located in both Pine and Pike townships.
Collins said, “It’s not going to hurt to ask.” Supervisors Pat Morgan and Mark Kelly agreed.
The supervisors also heard a comment from a resident who inquired how the supervisors determine which of the township’s roads will be paved.
Collins told her the funding the township receives for road maintenance and improvements does not go very far given spikes in the cost of oil that is used both for wearing course and tar and chipping.
“Our money doesn’t go very far these days,” he said, adding, “It’s hurting everyone.”
Morgan said the township is currently not looking to pave additional roads but wants to maintain the ones that are currently paid. “We are trying to keep our roads that are paved but are falling apart. Paved roads only last so long,” he explained.
The supervisors also approved the integrated solid waste management plan for 2023-2033 recently adopted by Clearfield County. The plan is relatively the same as the current plan.
The board also reviewed a communication from Clearfield County Solid Waste noting a complaint of illegal dumping on Hemlock Hollow Road has been cleaned up.