CURWENSVILLE — News of a proposed treatment facility in Pike Township left the board of supervisors with a number of questions.
At the board’s recent meeting, Secretary Ashley Pritchard reported she received correspondence from Kyle Chiang of Blueprint Health concerning the reopening of the building that housed the former Marion Manor senior care facility on Schofield Street Extension.
Chiang inquired about zoning restrictions for the facility that would focus on inpatient behavioral health and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse, Pritchard said. Up to 50 patients could stay overnight for treatment for a period of 15-20 days. Patients would be referred by family members or religious organizations. It would not accept court-ordered residents.
The facility would not provide intensive healthcare operations.
Chairman Mark Collins said he had received comments from several residents living in the area because of the close proximity of the facility to nearby homes.
“They wanted to know whether it is legal to have it there?” he told the board.
The supervisors asked Pritchard to contact Chiang to inquire about scheduling a meeting between facility representatives, the supervisors and township Solicitor Heather Bozovich.
Marion Manor, a 40-bed facility for senior residents closed in June, 2022.