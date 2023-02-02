CURWENSVILLE — Although there has only been a preliminary inquiry, residents of Pike Township turned out to voice opposition to the reopening of the former Marion Manor building as a possible drug treatment facility.
Approximately 30 residents — several from the nearby JoLin Acres development — attended Wednesday’s meeting asking for an update on information presented in January concerning a request for information about the township’s zoning laws in regard to opening a treatment facility.
“We don’t know what is going on,” a resident said. Supervisors reiterated they only have received some brief information included in an email sent to the township at the end of December by a company investigating municipal zoning there.
At the board’s reorganizational meeting held Jan. 3, township Secretary Ashley Pritchard reported on email correspondence from Kyle Chiang of Blueprint Health asking about zoning in the township. Currently, the township does not have zoning.
The email inquired about zoning designations and restrictions in the location of the former Marion Manor facility at 1223 Schofield St. The 40-bed assisted living facility for senior residents closed in June 2022.
Chiang said in his questioning was in relation to the possible location of a facility for an inpatient behavioral health and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse.
Up to 50 patients could stay overnight for treatment for a period of 15-20 days. Patients would be referred by family members or religious organizations. The facility would not accept court-ordered residents and would not provide intensive healthcare operations, the communication said.
Township Solicitor Heather Bozovich told the crowd at the meeting, “Right now a lot of this is speculation. The township has not received any specific information.”
Several residents questioned whether the township could prevent a treatment facility from opening in that location, reject a permit to operate a treatment facility, or deny the business from locating there because the entrance does not have proper traffic sight distance and the road is unable to support the increased traffic. Bozovich said the email was an inquiry about zoning — and provided no confirmation of a business locating at the building.
“A lot of this is hypothetical right now,” she noted.
Pritchard said she contacted Chiang and invited him to attend the supervisors’ meeting but received no response. She also reported calling the current owner of the former Marion Manor building, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. of Hunt Valley, Md. A representative told her she was not aware of any inquiries concerning that type of use for the building.
Pritchard also reported she contacted state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-35, whose office staff said they would inquire about whether a permit application for the facility has been filed.
Supervisors said the township plans to send letters to local legislators voicing residents’ opposition to the locating of a treatment facility in the township.
The board also encouraged residents to file their own letters with legislators objecting to the facility.
“The more people that speak out, the better,” said Supervisor Travis French.
Several of the audience members encouraged supervisors to explore a zoning ordinance in the township. Bozovich said earlier in the meeting, the process to designate the township into sections for specific uses and outline those uses by ordinance, would take at least a year to complete.
Pritchard noted the township had not implemented zoning earlier because of costs associated with the process.