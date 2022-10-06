CURWENSVILLE — A family of seven is homeless following a fire Wednesday morning on Addleman Lane, Pike Township.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Assistant Chief Marc Hatten said crews were called out at 9:17 a.m. for the report of a structure fire.
He said when firefighters arrived on scene, the mobile home was for the most part destroyed. “It was a very fast-moving fire. By the time we arrived, it was mostly gone. The family lost everything,” he explained.
Hatten said the state police fire marshal investigated the blaze and ruled the cause to be undetermined. He estimated the financial loss for both the structure and contents at approximately $90,000.
One injury was reported. A firefighter was treated and transported from the scene for a medical issue, he explained.
Hatten said six Clearfield County fire departments assisted, including Grampian-Penn-Bloom, Clearfield, Lawrence Township No. 1, Hyde, Madera and Brady Township.
“We had a good water supply and decent manpower,” Hatten said. Crews remained at the scene for approximately three hours.
The family was not home at the time of the fire. Members are being assisted by the American Red Cross.