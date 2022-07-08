CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors discussed recent complaints about burning in the township.
Supervisor Mark Kelly said he has received a number of grievances from township residents living on Ridge Avenue about a neighbor who is constantly burning household trash creating smoke and odors.
Kelly said he doesn’t object to residents burning yard waste, limbs and similar debris but noted he doesn’t believe residents should be burning rubbish, especially in populated areas near Curwensville Borough boundaries.
“I don’t want an ordinance that is so (restrictive) it will be a pain to burn a brush pile,” Kelly said.
He suggested contacting Solicitor Heather Bozovich to inquire whether a burning ordinance could be created for certain areas of the township that border Curwensville Borough.
The supervisors also awarded a bid for paving to Grannas Brothers, Hollidaysburg. The company submitted the lowest proposal of $217,672.10 to resurface 3,440 feet of Nicholson Road and the paved section of Piney Road.
A total of four bids were received for the project that was estimated at $231,000.
The supervisors also reported the cooperative application for multimodal transportation funding with Pine Township has been submitted and $10,000 was received in Act 13 unconventional gas well impact fees.