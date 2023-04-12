CHESTER HILL — Pickleball is rapidly becoming one of the most popular sports in the United States, and the game is going to be coming to Chester Hill Borough after the most recent borough meeting.
Philipsburg YMCA Advocate Cathy Lott was in attendance at the meeting, where she delivered her pitch for the addition of the courts to the community’s tennis and basketball courts.
“With the addition of these courts here in Chester Hill, this community would be joining Houtzdale as one of the only towns in Clearfield County with a court, alongside Houtzdale,” Lott said.
She continued, explaining the benefits of the additions.
“These courts would take up minimal space and would take up minimal funding,” Lott said, “We would paint the courts ourselves, we would pay for the nets, and the hope would be to get four of them painted out; one on the tennis court, one on the basketball court, and two more along the side of tennis courts.”
This proposal wasn’t met without some hesitancy though, as councilman Harry Koptchak raised concerns around overcrowding, as there are tennis and basketball court regulars that play and practice there.
In response to such concerns, Lott said, “There would always be space for them to play. One tennis court will be open at all times, and if they are playing basketball, we can move to the area beside the tennis courts.”
In agreeance with Lott, Council President Pierce Sanute said, “I think that people lining up to use our borough’s courts and facilities sounds like an wonderful problem to have.”
After further discussion, a motion to bring the pickleball courts to Chester Hill passed by a vote of three to two.
Cathy Lott, alongside other YMCA volunteers, will be coming to the borough to paint the courts sometime in the near future.