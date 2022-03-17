PHILIPSBURG — Congress’s failure to include child nutrition waivers in the omnibus bill will take its toll on local schools and organizations this summer.
The waivers began in 2020 as a way to ensure children had proper access to food during the pandemic. The waivers made free meals available for kids regardless of their family’s income.
“When COVID started, they waived all these different guidelines that they had so any child could be fed,” said YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis.
The YMCA runs a summer program that gets food to kids.
“Now the guidelines are back off,” Curtis said, and some distribution areas covered these past few years may no longer qualify.
He estimated around a third of the kids fed in the last two years would be impacted.
“We are not going to be able to feed those kids again since the waivers are dropped,” Curtis said.
The people that would likely be the most impacted are the middle, working class, people who fall just short of getting federal assistance.
During the last couple years, the YMCA worked closely with schools to determine areas of need. Schools will also be negatively impacted by the waivers, which are set to expire June 30.
Curtis recently noted that an effort to get the waiver costs into another federal relief bill is ongoing. People can reach out to their federal legislator to make their voices heard.
Even with COVID-19 cases dropping after a spike earlier this year, food insecurity continues to be an issue.
“With inflation the way that it is and the number of people that are unemployed, that is causing food insecurity,” Curtis said. “These people need food.”
The distribution sites continue to grow. The Philipsburg distribution site hit a new high record, serving 374 families and impacting 976 individuals.
The increased cost of gas, creating higher transportation costs, may play a role, impacting the food supply chain. “The transportation part right now is killing people,” Curtis said. “Ultimately, all this is being passed back onto the consumer.”
The YMCA is also dealing with other frustrations. As of Monday, Curtis noted the organization had yet to receive paperwork to set up some of the summer lunches. This interferes with planning.
“For us to hire people and get sites, it’s going to be really difficult,” he noted.