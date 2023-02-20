Dawn Lisa Mays, 57, of Philipsburg, who is accused of burglary, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling last week at Centralized Court.
Mays is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree, criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the third degree and two counts of harassment — summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 13 at 4:15 p.m., Mays went to a Bradford Township residence regarding a custody dispute and started kicking and banging on the door.
When a window broke on the front door, the victim opened the door.
Security camera footage shows Mays pushed her way into the home. The victim said Mays then pushed her to the floor and the two of them exchanged blows.
Mays was then restrained by another party and Mays left the residence.
Mays is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. She is represented by attorney Chris A. Pentz of the public defender’s office.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Brittany N. McCracken.