BELLWOOD — A Philipsburg woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday around 2 p.m. on I-99 in Blair County following being involved in a prior crash.
According to Hollidaysburg-based state police, Judith D. Pleskonko, 69, of Philipsburg was driving her 2016 Nissan Juke northbound on the Blair County interstate at mile marker 44.2 in Antis Township near Bellwood.
Police said Pleskonko was involved in a crash in the southbound lane and her vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane through an emergency crossover and came to final rest facing south.
Pleskonko then exited her vehicle and walked over to where the initial crash occurred. She then attempted to cross I-99 northbound and failed to observe traffic traveling north in the northbound lane.
Pleskonko was then struck by a vehicle that was traveling in the right lane, and was thrown off the right side of the roadway.
She was pronounced dead on scene by the Blair County Coroner’s office.