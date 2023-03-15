Jennifer D. Quick, 49, of Philipsburg, who was allegedly found in a vehicle with a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a traffic stop, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 17 at 8:50 p.m. state police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the shopping plaza along North Front Street, Decatur Township.
The vehicle was a rental car and the driver was Brandon Kifer, 42, of Philipsburg. Quick was a passenger and both had warrants for their arrest.
Both were taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and inside, troopers found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl, 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 16 grams of marijuana, eight stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 25 stamp bags of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and several items commonly used for the packaging of illegal drugs.
A small baggie of fentanyl was also located in the center console of the vehicle.
Quick was interviewed and she admitted she was a prior drug user. She appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.
She is charged with two counts of possession with intent do deliver a controlled substance – ungraded felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana — ungraded misdemeanors.
Quick is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Kifer is facing similar charges and is incarcerated in the CCJ in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.