PHILIPSBURG — Plans for the Philipsburg Wine Walk and Brew HaHa, which is returning to its traditional May date, are well along.
The annual wine walk, held by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, is set for Friday, May 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. The quick shift from spring festivities to the wine walk creates a busy time for organizers. The annual event draws out a crowd to kick off Memorial Day weekend.
“(I’m most excited to) watch people come out of hibernation mode and enjoy a night out in downtown Philipsburg! There is so much to do downtown but so many people are not aware. Almost daily I hear ‘I never knew that was downtown’ or ‘I cant believe how nice everything looks,’” said Organizer Faith Maguire. “Doing events like this downtown brings more awareness to what there is to offer!”
New vendors this year include Pearl food truck, Mum Mum’s Kountry Kitchen and the We Are Inn.
The group will be selling basket raffle tickets with prizes from vendors. It will be raffling off a table made by the Philipsburg Borough crew. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 drawing to help support Zoey Bryan in her fight against cancer, Maguire said.
Last year, the event was held in September due to COVID-19 guidelines. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Organizers worked quickly to prepare for the spring date, which closely follows other major events, such as Spring Fling.
“I actually enjoyed having it in September last year because it gave us plenty of time to get all the flower planters looking beautiful and all the windows downtown cleaned and the streets swept,” said Maguire. “But many vendors are used to the Friday of Memorial Day as the Philipsburg Wine Walk, so we will go back to May this year and see how it goes.”
Tickets are $15 and available at the Philipsburg Borough building, Hi-Way Pizza, C&C Tropical Paradise Pet Shop, Ricotta Jewelry, Twisted Vine Winery, Rothrock’s Clothing, Sharon L Foreman Beauty Salon, Diva’s Bling Boutique, Ryen Realty, Angel Walk Winery, Timberland Federal Credit Union, Thieves Market, Night & Day Spa, The Painting Broad, CNB Bank, Nails by Nicci, Diamondback, Brown Dog Catering, Creative Balance Massage & Bodywork, and the Bluebird and Fox Salon.