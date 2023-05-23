PHILIPSBURG — The wine will be flowing this Friday in Downtown Philipsburg, as the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation will be kicking off its annual Wine Walk and Brew HaHa.
This will be the organization’s ninth wine walk, and given success shown since the 2019 event, Faith Maguire of the PRC is hoping this year’s event will be an even better one.
“The weather is going to be nice, we’ve got a ton of vendors coming in this year and we’re allowing craft vendors to participate as well,” Maguire said. “It’s going to be bigger and crazier than the prior years, but that’s what we’re hoping for.”
There will be 16 craft vendors at the wine walk this year, along with 15 alcohol vendors.
The PRC uses the wine walk as a main source of revenue for the year as well, so most proceeds will be funneled back into the community.
“We use this yearly event as a massive fundraiser for the corporation,” Maguire explained. “The wine walk is our biggest resource, and we can take that money and use it to try and make Philipsburg a better place.”
Alongside the craft and alcohol vendors, the wine walk will also feature live music by several different artists, and those who purchase tickets will also receive a free glass with their purchase.
Tickets are $15, and are on sale now at various locations in Philipsburg, and online at www.welovephilipsburg.org. The $15 tickets are available up until May 25, and can be purchased at the event for $20.