PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola High School’s website is getting ready for a summer facelift.
As discussed at the most recent school board meeting on April 12, SchoolBlocks, a website specifically designed to build sites for schools at the kindergarten through twelfth-grade level, will be the program used going forward for the school’s home page.
“It’s just a neater look overall it seems,” Superintendent Gregg Paladina III said, “Concise, easier to use- I like it.”
SchoolBlocks prides itself in being easier to use and cleaner than the average school webpage. It will provide Philipsburg-Osceola with a more modern website and an up-to-date look.
The installation, and completion, of the website is scheduled to be done in early August.