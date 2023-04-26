PHILIPSBURG — According to Philipsburg Area Middle School teachers Dionne Martell and Courtney Kunes, the school’s reading and literature curriculum is out of date and needs to be replaced.
The current curriculum for these students is Spring Board, and according to the teachers, Spring Board isn’t providing the best educational service.
“Spring Board is out of date, and the units and material we’re teaching them don’t line up with the activities, quizzes or tests,” they continued, “There’s a severe lack of engagement, and the learning strategies are incredibly repetitive.”
On top of that, they also reported that the current curriculum wasn’t properly preparing their students for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessments.
The average scores for the PSSA’s post-coronavirus have been down under this curriculum, and the teachers feel as if there needs to be a change.
That’s where CommonLit 360 comes into play.
“This past year, we gave CommonLit 360 a test run, and the students absolutely loved it,” Martell explained, “The lessons were more engaging with the students, the material was up to date with the times and their age groups, and overall, the kids were more enthusiastic about learning under this program.”
In a survey conducted by these teachers, students preferred CommomLit 360 to Spring Board in all four categories — relatability, presentation, learning experience and equipment.
In an effort to bolster their findings, there have been students quoted enjoying CommonLit 360 more.
One seventh grader was quoted saying, “I chose CommonLit because I think the CommonLit topics were easy and fun to complete.”
They continued, saying, “CommonLit had a topic that we students could relate to; taking electives in school.”
However, these aren’t CommonLit 360’s only benefits.
According to the presenters, this new curriculum is more flexible with lesson planning and pace, it’s free to use, you can print any worksheets or packets needed and it does a “much better job” promoting growth in students than Spring Board does.
Data has been brought in from schools using CommonLit 360 in Kentucky and New York as well, with these schools exhibiting a solid raise in standardized testing scores in these schools.
Upon the completion of the presentation, Superintendent Gregg Paladina remarked on what a great job they’ve done in implementing this program.
“It’s been going around for a while now that these kids have needed some new type of curriculum, and that’s the truth,” Paladina said. “We all want to thank you so much for bringing this into our school, and helping better the education of our students.”
CommonLit 360 will be fully integrated into the sixth, seventh and eighth grade classrooms as their permanent curriculum, with a hybrid mix of Spring Board and CommonLit 360 being used at the ninth and tenth grade levels.