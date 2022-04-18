PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School Board accepted a bid for the property located above Memorial Field at their recent special voting meeting.
The property, which was 5.08 acres, was sold to Mike and Candee Lamb for $62,000. Officials previously stated a decent price point would be between $50K and $60K.
The board also approved an agreement between the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District and the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Support Professionals. This agreement creates three full-time, special education instructional assistant positions, one each for the high school, Philipsburg Elementary and Osceola Mills Elementary, effective for the 2022-23 school year.
The accounting manager and accounting clerk job titles and job descriptions were amended. A contract between the district and Administrative Operational Services Staff Personnel was accepted.
“It’s a new creation of a group onto its own so that they’re not more administrators,” said Superintendent Gregg Paladina. “They’re their own entity.”
While administrators report to the superintendent, the two new full-time hires, Jill Herrington and Kasi Martin, will report to the director of finance. Both were hired under the AOSS Contract, effective May 2, 2022.
The district heard a presentation from Director of Finance Thomas Martin regarding the upcoming proposed budget revenues.
As part of the recent presentation, Martin noted that the district, between the 2011-12 and 2021-22 school year, raised taxes by around 3 percent. Martin said that other Centre County schools on average raised taxes by around 16 percent between the same time period. Martin pointed out the district cannot raise taxes more than 4.8 percent this year.
Martin will review budget expenses at the upcoming meeting. The proposed budget will be adopted in May, then the final budget can be approved in June.