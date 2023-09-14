CHESTER HILL — As one school year ends and another begins, many student-led positions are turned over to new incoming seniors of the following year.
Last year, the student officers in Philipsburg-Osceola School District were both graduating seniors, meaning that two new seniors of the class of 2024 have to step in and fill the open student officer positions.
This year, seniors Ben Coudriet and Bella Paladina have been named the student officers for the 2023-24 school year.
Student officers present a report at each regular school board meeting throughout the school year, with their first meeting of the year being held in September.
At the beginning of this month’s board meeting on Wednesday, Coudriet and Paladina gave their first student presentation of the year, delivering information on all of the student programs in the district this school year.
“This year has been off to a great start in our opinions,” said Coudriet. “The sports teams all have wins on their record and the arts programs all have had a very busy and successful summer and fall.”
Paladina added, “Things have kicked off well in out district and hopefully things will continue to go this way.”
This student officer report meant a bit more to Superintendent Gregg Paladina though, who for the first and last time, witnessed his daughter give the report.
“These reports have always been fun to see, you all do such a great job at keeping us informed about what’s going on in the district with out student body,” Paladina said. “Although this one is really bittersweet for me, it’s my last time seeing one of your presentations and it’s my daughter up there giving it.”
The presentation drew to a close and the students stepped off to the side. Usually at this part of the meeting they would be dismissed, but Coudriet and Paladina hung around a little longer to give a heartfelt message to the soon-departing superintendent.
“We’d like to thank you Mr. Paladina for being such a great supporter of the student body, especially within our arts programs,” the younger Paladina said. “In a lot of schools the arts are put off to the side, but your continued support over the years in this department is really going to be missed.”