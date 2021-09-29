PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District board conducted business at their recent meeting. Items voted on included:
- Start accepting bids for the sale of property above Memorial Field, pending lot line revision.
- Approve a contract with the Reschini Group, which helps the district with requirements under the Affordable Care Act. The costs are $6.25 for each 1095 Form filed/mailed for each employee in January 2022.
- Approve a contract with Questec Education Technology Management for E-Rate consulting services. The cost shall be five percent of the aggregate of “total pre-discount charges” on the Category 2 Funding Commitment Decision Letter. No charge is attached for Category 1 consulting services.
- Approve three van drivers, Jackie Butler, Patricia Lindstrom and Barry Whitehead, for Long’s Van Company.
- Increase event staff pay to $10 per hour.
- Create, approve a job description and post for a 186 day, 5.75 hour district wide certified occupational therapy assistant position.
- Transfer Jeffery Lindemuth from a five hour custodian at the middle school to an eight hour second shift custodian at Philipsburg elementary, effective Oct. 29, and post for the open position, effective Sept. 29.
- Accept the resignation of Erica Scaife as a 5.5 hour kitchen helper at the middle school, effective Sept. 3, and post the opening position, effective Sept. 10.
- Approve Mary Carlheim, Jackie Mills and Laurie Parmele as homebound instructors for the school year.
- Approve five student teachers, all from Penn State University.
- Approve an internship for Jody Rauch with Chris Tekely through Widner University for semester one.
- Approve Thomas Gray (LPN), Brenda Scaife (LPN), Donna Verost (RN) and Veronica Walker (RN) as nurse substitutes for the school year.
- Accept the resignation of John Harris as a five hour districtwide custodian, effective Sept. 18, and post the job opening effective Sept. 21.
- Accept the resignation of Brad Pataky as head varsity wrestling coach, effective Sept. 13, and post the open position, effective Sept. 15.
- Approve position volunteers and hire extra-curricular positions for the school year.