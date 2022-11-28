PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Board addressed numerous purchases and fiscal matters at their recent meeting.
There was a motion to approve the purchase and installation of a sound system for the high school from Embark A-V-L, LLC, according to meeting minutes.
The cost was $52,679. Sound deflection was included. It was noted the bid jumped 13.5% from the initial bid due to the purchasing of different speakers.
There was a variety of financial business, such as approving a resolution that the district not raise the 2023-24 tax rate more than the index established by the Department of Education.
The Athletic Fund Check Account was closed, and all its funds were transferred to the M&T General Fund Checking Account. The board approved transferring $250,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Fund.
Kim Miron was approved as a van driver for Long’s Van Company, and Frank Boruch as bus driver for Fullington Bus Company.
Laura Parmele was approved as a homebound instructor. Logan Bortz joined as a Pennsylvania State University student teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
In acknowledgement of obtaining the credentials to be director of special education, Elaine Selfridge’s salary was reset, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2022.
In terms of extracurriculars, the board approved posting a head varsity track and field coach position, retroactive to Oct. 24; accepted the resignation of Shawn Inlow as head boys’ soccer coach, retroactive to Nov. 2; and approved posting of the soccer coach position.
The following were hired for extracurricular positions: Tyler Good, baseball varsity assistant coach, $3,067; Douglas Myers, boys’ basketball varsity assistant coach, $3,539; Tiffany Cover and Darin Ricciotti as girls’ basketball varsity volunteer coaches; and Sadie Granville as volleyball varsity volunteer coach.