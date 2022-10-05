PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District directors approved various personnel matters at a recent meeting, according to information on the district’s website.
The board approved hiring Leslie Sabol, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant at the middle school, effective Sept. 19; Angela Mull, 5 hour special education instructional assistant at the high school, effective Sept. 26; Michael Smolko, 4.5 hour special education instructional assistant at the middle school, retroactive to Sept. 21; and Kim Mirin, 4.5 hour special education instructional assistant at the high school, pending paperwork.
Resignations include that of Shawna Thompson, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant at the high school, effective Sept. 9; and Sue Baumgardner, 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant at the middle school, effective Sept. 9.
Various positions were approved for posting. A 5.5 hour special education instructional assistant, personal care aide, autistic support classroom at Philipsburg Elementary was created.
The following transfers occurred: Casey Fleck from 4.5 hour special education instruction assistant, learning support at the high school to 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant, learning support at the high school; and Mary Komisar from 4.5 hour special education instructional assistant, supplemental learning support to 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant, autistic support at the middle school.
Directors accepted the resignation of Kyle Kelly as middle school drama director for the fall and spring play, effective Sept. 12, and posted the positions, effective Sept. 12. The position and salary for Lara Sharpless was changed from assistant director of the senior high fall and spring plays to co-assistant director.
In athletics, directors accepted the resignation of Larry Kolbe as junior high head baseball coach, effective Sept. 8.
Student teachers were approved for the school year.
Directors recognized tenure for Courtney Kunes, Joshua Sayles and Gladys LaCourt-Pelka.