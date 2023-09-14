CHESTER HILL — At the beginning of each school year, Philipsburg-Osceola School District lauds various staff members and teachers throughout the district with the Mountie Pride Teacher and Staff Awards.
The award is given to four general staff members and four teachers within the district for outstanding work done in their position, with the awards being voted on by other teachers and staff members.
This year, a new crop of teachers and staff have received the award.
Staff awards included Osceola Mills Elementary Secretary Robin Yarger, Philipsburg-Osceola High School cafeteria worker Karen Shaw, Philipsburg Elementary Autistic Support Specialist Mindy Thompson and Former Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School security guard James Ellis.
Teacher awards included Philipsburg Elementary Autistic and Special Needs teacher Meghan Beardsly, Osceola Mills Elementary teacher Brandon McCliment, Philipsburg-Osceola High School teacher Jody Rauch and Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School teacher Jill Reed.
In one of his last school board meetings with the district, Superintendent Gregg Paladina found great joy in being able to witness this award presentation.
“I’ve spent a long time with this school district and this is something that I always enjoy,” Paladina said. “Teacher and staff all vote for one another in this award, so you know that whoever wins truly deserves it.”
He continued, “I think a lot of people in this district could’ve won these awards tonight — we’re truly blessed with a great staff here.”
After the Mountie Pride Awards were announced, another award was bestowed to a member of the school board.
Board Member Linda Bush has been serving on the school board for 20 consecutive years and as a result of her time spent with the board, Bush was awarded the Pennsylvania School Boards Association School Board Director Award.
“Linda is a staple in this school district and I think I speak for everyone when I say that we are incredibly grateful for her service over the years,” Paladina said.