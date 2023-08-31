PHILIPSBURG — Art pupils from the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School art class will be on hand to help mural artist Pamela Etters paint the Honor Our Veterans mural for Philipsburg’s American Legion on Monday, Sept. 11, in the Moshannon Valley YMCA gymnasium.
The YMCA is located at 113 N. 14th St. in Philipsburg.
P-O teacher Autumn Anderson’s art students from grades 9 through 12 will paint in two shifts. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon. After a lunch break, the second session will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The mural painting will be a time line of all United States wars beginning with the American Revolution to present day. Etters and Anderson will guide the students in painting the section of New York City’s Twin Towers. This will be in commemoration and honor of all who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack.
On July 20, officials from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Philipsburg American Legion Post 437 held a check presentation ceremony at the Legion to kick off the Post 437 mural project. The American Legion is located in the heart of Philipsburg’s town center at 315 E. Presqueisle St., at the intersection of Presqueisle and Centre Streets.
HVAB, along with Centre County Commissioners, recently awarded a $5,000 Tourism Grant to the American Legion to paint an Honor Our Veterans Mural on the façade of the Legion building in honor and memory of long-time past member Fred Herman, a United States Army veteran, and all veterans.
Former State Rep. Lynn Herman, who is a native of Philipsburg, will introduce all participants at the 10 a.m. painting start time.
“Building art enhances the beauty of local downtowns,” said HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “Completion of the Honor Our Veterans mural will be a must see for local residents and out-of-area visitors who participate in the Philipsburg Historical Foundation walking tour or attend Philipsburg Heritage Days.”
This past year, HVAB and Visit Clearfield County opened a heritage/visitor center on Front Street in Philipsburg, where visitors are able to learn more about the rich heritage of both Happy Valley and Clearfield County, along with receive information about things to see and do in the area.