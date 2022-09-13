PHILIPSBURG — The fourth annual Philipsburg-Osceola “Keno Beezer” Wiffle Ball Classic will be held this Saturday at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club.
The event benefits the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports district students and staff. Money from the event will go towards student scholarships and teachers for purchasing educational materials.
The event dates back 30 years ago when it was a Fourth of July tradition in Osceola Mills, according to foundation member Brian Pelka. It eventually disappeared and was brought back by the foundation.
When asked what is the best part of the classic, Pelka stated, “The competition and camaraderie of the entire experience. Players do want to win, which makes it great for spectators. Lots of the people that attend may not get to see each other often, so it’s a great time to reconnect.”
The tournament is the foundation’s largest fundraiser. Last year, 25 teams participated. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Pelka said he will accept teams and donations until Friday. Anyone interested in being a part of the tournament can email him at bpelka@pomounties.org.
There is a $75 cost per team. The event is for adults only.
Those wishing to watch the tournament can donate to partake in the food and beverages.
There will also be silent auctions, which involve an autographed Val Kilmer photo along with Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers items, and a 50/50 raffle.