PHILIPSBURG — After a short presentation, the tentative 2023-24 budget for Philipsburg-Osceola School District has been approved at a price tag of just under $37 million.
The district is looking at the total amount of revenue to land somewhere around $36.95 million, while the total projected expenditures are expected to end up at approximately $36.94 million.
This leaves the total proposed budget, when counting the revenue and expenditures, to sit at a potential $36,942,715.
At a glance, the proposed tentative budget shows a potential fund balance increase of approximately $23,000.
There is also expected to be an adjusted Act 1 Adjusted Index change of about 5.9 percent.
Financial Director Thomas Martin gave the overview of the proposal, explaining what the accepting of a budget like this would do to the millage rates in Clearfield and Centre Counties.
“When this proposed budget becomes finalized, Clearfield County will see a millage jump to 132.87 percent,” Martin explained. “Centre will be looking at a an increase to 57.76 percent.”
After further explanation, future board budget dates were shown, and the proposed budget was accepted and passed by the board.
Among the dates listed were June 12, the district’s public notice to approve the final budget, and June 28, the adoption of the final budget and the implementation of the homestead and farmstead exclusion.