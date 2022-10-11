PHILIPSBURG — The public can check out the new home of Philipsburg Marble and Granite at an open house Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.
The new facility is located between Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Buick of Philipsburg and Masterpiece Fence and Deck off of Route 53. Services began on Sept. 8 at the site.
Dick Stever, of Tyrone, and his wife have owned the business for about seven years, he stated.
Stever has 37 years of experience in the industry. He was in the funeral business for 10 years previously.
“I initially started my young career as a funeral director, and I got into memorials at a young age. I liked the lifestyle,” he said.
Stever said a benefit of the new facility is its accessibility. “You come right off the parking lot. There’s not a step, which is wonderful,” he said. “It’s just a really nice facility, beautiful inside showroom.”
The space is significantly larger than the previous location, which was in the back of a house, he noted.
Stever said a unique offering of the operation is a full service shop. “We do the artwork on them, so we don’t have to wait for somebody else to do them,” he said.