PHILIPSBURG — A Philipsburg man was killed on Friday evening after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg.
Joseph W. Mayes, 56, of Philipsburg, was pronounced dead on scene by the Centre County Coroner’s office.
According to Rockview-based state police, weather conditions were wet and rainy and lighting conditions were dark. Mayes stepped out onto the eastbound lane of travel onto U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway west of Nichols Lane when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Rhonda L. Graham, 58, of Kylertown struck him. Graham did not see Mayes until impact.
After being struck, Mayes was off the side of the roadway in a small stream. All occupants of the Escape went to the location of impact and located Mayes, at which point they pulled him out of the stream and began performing CPR. PSP arrived on scene and continued CPR.
Emergency responders from Moshannon Valley EMS arrived, and despite efforts, Mayes succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Graham was transported to Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injury. Her passengers, William D. Brilla, 21, of Kylertown and Robert P. Graham, 67, of Kylertown were not injured.
According to social media posts, Mayes was a member of the Hope Vol. Fire Co. of Philipsburg.
The eastbound lane of U.S. Route 322 was shut down for the crash investigation and re-opened around 9 p.m.
Also assisting troopers on scene were emergency responders from the Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept.